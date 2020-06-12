Apartment List
253 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Squire Reach
151 Squire, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
Spacious Kings Landing Townhouse with Garage - Property Id: 119507 Nice townhome with spacious living rm with fireplace, upstairs laundry, master bedroom with master suite with double vanity and jetted tub.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3007 Player Court Available 07/08/20 Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Majestic Drive
114 Majestic Drive South, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1459 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, TOWN HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC - NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **Gorgeous Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
3721 Pear Orchard Way
3721 Pear Orchard Way, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Belle Harbour - Edgewood Condos located inside The Belle Harbour Subdivision in Suffolk, VA Spacious Townhome has an open floor plan to include a large family room for guest , family and entertaining Beautiful Kitchen to include cabinets, storage

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2561 Golden Maple Drive
2561 Golden Maple Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Suffolk with newer homes all around! Home features loads or storage space and a VERY open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Pacers Place
3604 Pacers Place, Suffolk, VA
Great home in Northern Suffolk. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Granite counters in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Enjoy the deck in the backyard or short walk to the community pool. Large master with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer convey as-is.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3700 Bridlepath Lane
3700 Bridlepath Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2162 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEW OF NEIGHBORHOOD PARK FROM THE BACKYARD. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT. HARDWOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT. SURROUND SOUND, LARGE DECK, WORKSHOP IN GARAGE.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6718 Castlewood Circle
6718 Castlewood Circle, Suffolk, VA
Large, beautiful home in Burbage Grant, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the deck looking out at the water. This home has formal living room, dining room, den and large kitchen with stainless appliances. Dogs okay. No cats or puppies.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6804 Overlook Court
6804 Overlook Court, Suffolk, VA
Gorgeous home on Cul-De-Sac. 4BR, (FROG, Room Over Garage 4bed room) 2/1 BR, Master site W walk-in closet, 2 living spaces, larger laundry room, stainless Steel Appliances, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage with overflow.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6416 Olde Bullocks Circle
6416 Olde Bullock's Circle, Suffolk, VA
Fantastic waterfront home tucked away in the desirable Burbage Lake Village community. Nestled along the water's edge in over an acre lot.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
6024 Rollingwood Street
6024 Rollingwood Street, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths Townhouse awaits your arrival. In the North Suffolk/ Bennett Creek area minutes from the 664 Interstate, Hwy 17 and plenty of nearby showing, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Holy Neck
1 Unit Available
110 Blessing Circle
110 Blessing Cir, Suffolk, VA
Beautiful Brand new open concept home in Brand new Kings fork Village! directly across from kings Fork Middle School. Stainless appliances, tankless Hot water Heater, large yard. Near Sentara OBCI Hospital and Downtown Suffolk.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
Spacious ranch home, new vinyl in kitchen, bedrooms just painted, some new carpet, bonus room over garage, minutes from I-664, Joint Forces, tunnel to N.N./Langley.

June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Suffolk rents held steady over the past month

Suffolk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Suffolk, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Suffolk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Suffolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Suffolk.
    • While rents in Suffolk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

