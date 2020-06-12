Apartment List
/
VA
/
suffolk
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM

74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1142 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
2 Units Available
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2704 Big Bend Court
2704 Big Bend Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
2704 Big Bend Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condominium - Spacious two-bedroom condominium with first floor master bedroom and full bath Second large bedroom and full bath on second floor. Gas fireplace. Private end unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Suffolk
1 Unit Available
10 Riverview Court
10 Riverview Court, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Super nice rental in the heart of Suffolk. Two large master bedrooms each with full bathrooms. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Nice big living area. Back yard is fenced in with a cute courtyard for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3343 Clover Meadows Drive
3343 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN WESTERN BRANCH. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LARGE ISLAND. SECURITY SYSTEM. RESERVED PARKING SPACE AND OFF STREET VISITOR PARKING.

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Peachtree
1 Unit Available
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5652 Picadilly Lane
5652 Picadilly Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
5652 Picadilly Lane Available 07/01/20 ****SPACIOUS 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath convenient to shopping! Don't miss this one! - Spacious townhouse convenient to shopping with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Available Today! Contains approx. 1,500 sqft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Broad Water Arch
1308 Broad Water Arch, Carrollton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1426 sqft
Move in Ready! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in sought after Bridgewater at Eagle Harbor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
304 N College Drive
304 North College Drive, Franklin, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1416 sqft
Spacious 2BR 2.5BA brick townhouse for rent available July 1,2020. End unit with newer HVAC, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and more! Two master suites, each bedroom has private bath. Must fill out listing firm's application. $50.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Suffolk
1 Unit Available
10 Riverview Court
10 Riverview Court, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Super nice rental in the heart of Suffolk. Two large master bedrooms each with full bathrooms. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Nice big living area. Back yard is fenced in with a cute courtyard for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Prentis Park
33 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
17 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Coliseum Central
26 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Suburban
26 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Coliseum Central
45 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.

June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents held steady over the past month

Suffolk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Suffolk, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Suffolk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Suffolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Suffolk.
    • While rents in Suffolk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Suffolk 1 BedroomsSuffolk 2 BedroomsSuffolk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuffolk 3 BedroomsSuffolk Accessible ApartmentsSuffolk Apartments under $800Suffolk Apartments under $900
    Suffolk Apartments with BalconySuffolk Apartments with GarageSuffolk Apartments with GymSuffolk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuffolk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuffolk Apartments with ParkingSuffolk Apartments with Pool
    Suffolk Apartments with Washer-DryerSuffolk Cheap PlacesSuffolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuffolk Furnished ApartmentsSuffolk Luxury PlacesSuffolk Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VAPetersburg, VA
    Chester, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NCMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
    Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VARoanoke Rapids, NCMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Nansemond

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
    College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
    Eastern Virginia Medical School