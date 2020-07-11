Apartment List
181 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
131 E Wexford Drive
131 Wexford Dr E, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
***2 BEDROOM Near OBCI Hospital-Freeway and Shopping! - 2 Bedroom end unit town house with OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Fireplace & FENCED Pet friendly YARD. Call NOW for a LIVE AGENT.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2560 sqft
4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included. Washer/dryer "as is." Formal dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
328 Suburban Drive
328 Suburban Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited Opportunity. Semi-Rural location yet not buried in the middle of nowhere. Bonus Room addition completed on July of 2012 is 3rd Bedroom. Wonderful property with a country feel .

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
4545 Magnolia Drive
4545 Magnolia Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1613 sqft
This breathtaking Suffolk home has a bright interior, wood burning fireplace. stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and a bonus room/loft upstairs. Fenced in backyard and deck allows you to entertain friends and family all throughout the year.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6402 Pelican Crescent North
6402 Pelican Crescent North, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1618 sqft
6402 Pelican Crescent North Available 06/08/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER ARE "AS IS". FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
147 Squire Reach
147 Squire, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1484 sqft
Nice End Unit Townhome - NICE 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, END UNIT TOWNHOME W/1 CAR GARAGE, DEN COULD BE USED AS OFFICE OR PLAYROOM, EI KIT W/PANTRY, MASTER BEDRM HAS VAULTED CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATHRM W/GARDEN TUB, SEP. SHOWER, LG FENCED BACKYARD.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
19 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Breeze
16 Willow Breeze Ct
16 Willow Breeze Court, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1361 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Willow Breeze - Property Id: 312342 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312342 Property Id 312342 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910940)

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3332 Golden Oaks Lane
3332 Golden Oaks Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhouse nestled in the Heart of Chesapeake! NEW paint, carpet and laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent -2 Bedroom Single Family home 1020 sqft 1.5 bathroom central air, fenced backyard with access from patio door. Eat in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven. Central A/C and heat unit replaced last summer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport News
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
704 Sawgrass Lane
704 Sawgrass Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely townhome with water view! Nestled in quiet neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit. Large master with walk in close, master bath and high ceiling. Large loft/landing area at top of stairs great for den.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
2120 Seastone Trace
2120 Seastone Trace, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2758 sqft
Magnificent property on the water in Waterstone Community of Chesapeake! Located within 30 minutes of the Peninsula and convenient to interstate! Suffolk and Portsmouth nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5502 W Norfolk Road
5502 West Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Well maintained Churchland ranch style duplex featuring all brick exterior, large backyard, storage shed and washer/dryer. Close proximity to highway 17, 164 & 664. Manageable commute to all local military installations.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
3712 Bay Crescent
3712 Bay Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Well maintained stand alone condo with open floor plan. Freshly painted, new granite countertops in kitchen. New laminate flooring throughout. Attached double car garage, fenced backyard with patio. A must see! Apply online @https://remaxalliance.

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents increased over the past month

Suffolk rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Suffolk over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Suffolk to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Suffolk, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Suffolk is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suffolk fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

