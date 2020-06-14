Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Suffolk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 1 at 12:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.

1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2900 sqft
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **BEAUIFUL Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.

Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
903 Teton Circle
903 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 3-story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances & decorative lighting. Large master bedroom on 3rd floor with walk-in closet.

Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.

Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,

1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities

Nansemond
1 Unit Available
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

1 Unit Available
12305 Camp Pond Road
12305 Camp Pond Road, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2232 sqft
SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH ON LARGE RURAL LOT. NEWER HEAT PUMP, NEWER WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT, EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOT OF CABINETS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. LARGE UTILITY ROOM.

Downtown Suffolk
1 Unit Available
114 Franklin Street
114 Franklin Street, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
The Smith-Folk House (Circa 1880) was previously restored in 2005, newly upgraded in 2019, and now available for you! Property has unique zoning as residential/commercial allowing for mixed-use, professional office or a live-work opportunity.

1 Unit Available
1036 Snead Drive
1036 Snead Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2750 sqft
Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.

Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jefferson Park
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
678 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with

Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

Downtown Newport News
1 Unit Available
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Unit D-6 Available 06/19/20 Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.

1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

West Chadswyck Terrace
1 Unit Available
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4005 Emberhill Lane
4005 Emberhill Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2821 sqft
Call today to see this 4 year old beautiful one story home with large covered front and rear porches. As you step into the spacious foyer, you will see the dramatic formal dining room to the right with a deep pan ceiling and large windows.

1 Unit Available
32215 RIVERDALE Drive
32215 Riverdale Drive, Southampton County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Lovely home in the country. Home has been renovated. New paint, new carpet, new wood floors in the kitchen, dining room and hallway. New ceramic tile and new tub in the bathroom.

Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
3905 Schooner Trail Trail
3905 Schooner Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1250 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Full and 1 Half Bathroom Townhome, Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in Western Branch.

1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2516 Leytonstone Drive
2516 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1870 sqft
Beautiful condo. Hardwood floors. Outside patio. Room for an office. Like new front load washer and dryer. A must see.
City Guide for Suffolk, VA

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Suffolk, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Suffolk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

