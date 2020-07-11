Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:41 AM

233 Luxury Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
20 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-story home in a quiet, established neighborhood seeks great family! Come and see this lovely 2,100+ square feet, colonial-style home with attached garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
7005 Darby Court
7005 Darby Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
7005 Darby Court Available 08/01/20 BELMONT PARK - Beautiful townhouse style condo in spacious neighborhood. Very well located in Suffolk. Small dog permitted, No cats, please. Patio with privacy fence backing up to wooded area..

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
6910 Leyton Place Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
102 River Point Drive
102 River Point Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, TOWNHOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Holy Neck
3117 Woodlawn Drive
3117 Woodlawn Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Nice sized home with mostly wood flooring. Many upgrades done throughout in Kitchen and both bathrooms, built -in oven and a nice sized laundry room. Central air and heat. 2 car detached garage. No cats!

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2560 sqft
4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included. Washer/dryer "as is." Formal dining room.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
3600 Cavaletti Chase
3600 Cavaletti Chase, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2309 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom w/loft on quiet cul-de-sac corner lot. Spacious rooms. Full 2 car garage, deck-neighborhood playground & pool. Priced to rent quickly.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2225 White Marsh Road
2225 White Marsh Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY BUILT (2019) HOME ON LARGE 2.89 ACRE LOT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SCHEDULE THIS TOUR FIRST AND YOU WILL LOOK NO FURTHER.

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
328 Suburban Drive
328 Suburban Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited Opportunity. Semi-Rural location yet not buried in the middle of nowhere. Bonus Room addition completed on July of 2012 is 3rd Bedroom. Wonderful property with a country feel .

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
804 Teton Circle
804 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open 1st floor plan, lots of closet space, spacious laundry room. The living room is great for entertaining and the dining area is well situated for family gatherings. Eat-in kitchen with patio door to side deck.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2104 Piedmont Road
2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3300 sqft
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
4545 Magnolia Drive
4545 Magnolia Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1613 sqft
This breathtaking Suffolk home has a bright interior, wood burning fireplace. stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and a bonus room/loft upstairs. Fenced in backyard and deck allows you to entertain friends and family all throughout the year.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6246 Heather Glen Drive
6246 Heather Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
SPACIOUS , WELL LIT TOWNHOUSE ON A WIDE CORNER LOT. END UNIT WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN TILED KITCHEN. BOUNTIFUL CABINET SPACE. WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH NEW LVT FLOORING AND CERAMIC DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET AND CERAMIC UPSTAIRS.

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Sleepy Hole
2726 Burning Tree Lane
2726 Burning Tree Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful! Modern, remodeled ranch, conveniently located near Harbour View in Suffolk! Three bedrooms plus a finished room over the garage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
5029 Bay Circle
5029 Bay Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Completely rehabbed with fresh paint, new flooring and new appliances. Large living room with additional flex room that could be used as a dining room, playroom or office. Huge backyard with a garage.

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
5094 Kings Grant Circle
5094 Kings Grant Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st! Gorgeous home with front porch to enjoy.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6774 Burbage Landing Cir
6774 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2583 sqft
6774 Burbage Landing Cir Available 08/08/20 Beautiful, spacious waterfront home in Burbage Grant - This beautiful 2-story single-family home surely will not be available for long !!! Lots of upgrades.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Suffolk
114 Franklin Street
114 Franklin Street, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
The Smith-Folk House (Circa 1880) was previously restored in 2005, newly upgraded in 2019, and now available for you! Property has unique zoning as residential/commercial allowing for mixed-use, professional office or a live-work opportunity.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12305 Camp Pond Road
12305 Camp Pond Road, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2232 sqft
SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH ON LARGE RURAL LOT. NEWER HEAT PUMP, NEWER WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT, EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOT OF CABINETS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. LARGE UTILITY ROOM.

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents increased over the past month

Suffolk rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Suffolk over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Suffolk to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Suffolk, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Suffolk is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suffolk fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

