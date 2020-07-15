15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 05:48 AM
2 Units Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Suffolk

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Marshall
643 33rd Street
643 33rd Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Recently remodeled home with large detached garage - perfect for storage. Front closed in porch makes a perfect space for an in home office. Call today for your private showing.
Results within 10 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
15 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 05:48 AM
2 Units Available
Wythe
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Deep Creek North
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 01:04 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntersville
1446 Church Street - 301
1446 Church Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1065 sqft
This newly built apartment features an open floor plan, large living room with large windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, designer plank flooring and plenty of storage.

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Suffolk rents increased over the past month

Suffolk rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Suffolk over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Suffolk to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Suffolk, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Suffolk is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suffolk fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

