Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with garage

Suffolk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >




Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1432 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Court East, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3214 Clearcreek Rd
3214 Clearcreek Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2900 sqft
3214 Clearcreek Rd Available 08/03/20 **BEAUIFUL Granite Kitchen -Stainless Appliances!! Open floor plan.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Dutchland Trail
122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2560 sqft
122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
3721 Pear Orchard Way
3721 Pear Orchard Way, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Belle Harbour - Edgewood Condos located inside The Belle Harbour Subdivision in Suffolk, VA Spacious Townhome has an open floor plan to include a large family room for guest , family and entertaining Beautiful Kitchen to include cabinets, storage



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Squire Reach
151 Squire, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
Spacious Kings Landing Townhouse with Garage - Property Id: 119507 Nice townhome with spacious living rm with fireplace, upstairs laundry, master bedroom with master suite with double vanity and jetted tub.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3321 sqft
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3007 Player Court Available 07/08/20 Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.



Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3604 Pacers Place
3604 Pacers Place, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Great home in Northern Suffolk. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Granite counters in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Enjoy the deck in the backyard or short walk to the community pool. Large master with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer convey as-is.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3700 Bridlepath Lane
3700 Bridlepath Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2162 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEW OF NEIGHBORHOOD PARK FROM THE BACKYARD. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT. HARDWOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT. SURROUND SOUND, LARGE DECK, WORKSHOP IN GARAGE.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6718 Castlewood Circle
6718 Castlewood Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Large, beautiful home in Burbage Grant, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the deck looking out at the water. This home has formal living room, dining room, den and large kitchen with stainless appliances. Dogs okay. No cats or puppies.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6804 Overlook Court
6804 Overlook Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2446 sqft
Gorgeous home on Cul-De-Sac. 4BR, (FROG, Room Over Garage 4bed room) 2/1 BR, Master site W walk-in closet, 2 living spaces, larger laundry room, stainless Steel Appliances, Gas fireplace, 2 car garage with overflow.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Holy Neck
1 Unit Available
110 Blessing Circle
110 Blessing Cir, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2358 sqft
Beautiful Brand new open concept home in Brand new Kings fork Village! directly across from kings Fork Middle School. Stainless appliances, tankless Hot water Heater, large yard. Near Sentara OBCI Hospital and Downtown Suffolk.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious ranch home, new vinyl in kitchen, bedrooms just painted, some new carpet, bonus room over garage, minutes from I-664, Joint Forces, tunnel to N.N./Langley.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12305 Camp Pond Road
12305 Camp Pond Road, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2232 sqft
SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH ON LARGE RURAL LOT. NEWER HEAT PUMP, NEWER WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT, EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOT OF CABINETS. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. LARGE UTILITY ROOM.



Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3008 DONCASTER Drive
3008 Doncaster Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND A JETTED TUB! FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM.



Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1036 Snead Drive
1036 Snead Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2750 sqft
Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Suffolk



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Green
1 Unit Available
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.
City Guide for Suffolk, VA

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Suffolk, VA

Suffolk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

