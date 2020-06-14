118 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with garage
Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.
Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more
Suffolk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.