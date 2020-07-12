/
nansemond
355 Apartments for rent in Nansemond, Suffolk, VA
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
6910 Leyton Place Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT.
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.
4545 Magnolia Drive
4545 Magnolia Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1613 sqft
This breathtaking Suffolk home has a bright interior, wood burning fireplace. stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and a bonus room/loft upstairs. Fenced in backyard and deck allows you to entertain friends and family all throughout the year.
6246 Heather Glen Drive
6246 Heather Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
SPACIOUS , WELL LIT TOWNHOUSE ON A WIDE CORNER LOT. END UNIT WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN TILED KITCHEN. BOUNTIFUL CABINET SPACE. WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH NEW LVT FLOORING AND CERAMIC DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET AND CERAMIC UPSTAIRS.
5029 Bay Circle
5029 Bay Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Completely rehabbed with fresh paint, new flooring and new appliances. Large living room with additional flex room that could be used as a dining room, playroom or office. Huge backyard with a garage.
6774 Burbage Landing Cir
6774 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2583 sqft
6774 Burbage Landing Cir Available 08/08/20 Beautiful, spacious waterfront home in Burbage Grant - This beautiful 2-story single-family home surely will not be available for long !!! Lots of upgrades.
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.
6725 Burbage Landing Circle
6725 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6725 Burbage Landing Circle in Suffolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
6402 Pelican Crescent North
6402 Pelican Crescent North, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1618 sqft
6402 Pelican Crescent North Available 06/08/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER ARE "AS IS". FENCED BACK YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Nansemond
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
794 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!
7005 Darby Court
7005 Darby Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
7005 Darby Court Available 08/01/20 BELMONT PARK - Beautiful townhouse style condo in spacious neighborhood. Very well located in Suffolk. Small dog permitted, No cats, please. Patio with privacy fence backing up to wooded area..
3332 Golden Oaks Lane
3332 Golden Oaks Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhouse nestled in the Heart of Chesapeake! NEW paint, carpet and laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout.
2104 Piedmont Road
2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3300 sqft
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs.
3341 Clover Meadow Drive
3341 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN WESTERN BRANCH. BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHTOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MINUTES TO INTERSTATE. TENANT MUST ALLOW FOR AUTO DEDUCT FROM CHECKING FOR RENT.
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.
3343 Clover Meadows Drive
3343 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN WESTERN BRANCH. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LARGE ISLAND. SECURITY SYSTEM. RESERVED PARKING SPACE AND OFF STREET VISITOR PARKING.
3008 DONCASTER Drive
3008 Doncaster Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND A JETTED TUB! FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM.
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.