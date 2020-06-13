40 Cheap Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA

Apartment List
East Washington Street
1 Unit Available
522 Warwick Street
522 Warwick Street, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
698 sqft
COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH UPDATED FEATURES THROUGHOUT, LARGE YARD GREAT FOR FAMILY FUN WITH SHED AND FRONT COVERED PORCH TO SIT AND RELAX ON, NEAR FACTORIES, DOWNTOWN, HOSPITALS, SHOPS, EATS & MORE CALL TO VIEW! 757-638-0795 OR757-484-9305
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Marshall
1 Unit Available
618 35th Street
618 35th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
972 sqft
ONE (1) STORY SINGLE FAMILY - WITH SCREEN IN FRONT PORCH - WITH NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - WITH NEWER WINDOWS - LIVING ROOM - WITH THREE (3) BEDROOMS - WITH A NICE BACKYARD-

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
32215 RIVERDALE Drive
32215 Riverdale Drive, Southampton County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Lovely home in the country. Home has been renovated. New paint, new carpet, new wood floors in the kitchen, dining room and hallway. New ceramic tile and new tub in the bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
302 Artis Street
302 Artis Street, Franklin, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1440 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. Central air conditioning and heat. Fenced rear yard and outbuilding for strorage. No smoking. No pets. Listing company rental application is required before scheduling a showing of the property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
509 Ryland Street
509 Ryland Street, Franklin, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
968 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH WOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA (WASHER/DRYER NOT INCLUDED) LARGE BEDROOMS, DOWNSTAIRS LOCATION. VERY CLOSE TO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN. IMAGES MAY NOT BE EXACT BUT ARE SIMILAR TO THIS UNIT.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Miars Farm
1 Unit Available
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Ivy Farms
9 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
171 Pacific Drive
171 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
910 sqft
Cozy 2nd floor condo in Hampton Club. 2BR, 2BA. 1BR on main floor, 2nd floor bedroom is loft style. Open living/dining, compact kitchen. Small pets 25 lbs and under considered, prior approval required.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Willoughby
1 Unit Available
533 W Ocean View Avenue
533 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Well maintained apartment building with on site laundry facility and across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to Naval Bases, Interstate and beach.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Park Place
1 Unit Available
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
36 Pacific Drive
36 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of Hampton. The unit has an open living / Dining area with a pass-through from the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-589-1842

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Portsmouth
1 Unit Available
605 Dinwiddie Street
605 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
This newly renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is Very nicely done. This is in the heart of Old Towne near the restaurants, Commodore Theater, and all the shops Old Towne has to offer. So convenient to the Navel hospital and ship yard.

June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suffolk Rent Report. Suffolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suffolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Suffolk rents held steady over the past month

Suffolk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suffolk stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Suffolk's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Suffolk, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Suffolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Suffolk has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Suffolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Suffolk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Suffolk.
    • While rents in Suffolk remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Suffolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Suffolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

