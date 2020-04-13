All apartments in Suffolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

151 Squire Reach

151 Squire · (757) 718-1046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Squire, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Kings Landing Townhouse with Garage - Property Id: 119507

Nice townhome with spacious living rm with fireplace, upstairs laundry, master bedroom with master suite with double vanity and jetted tub. Fenced in large backyard and attached garage. Central to shopping and interstate. 20-30 minutes from Norfolk Base, Portsmouth Bases, and Portsmouth Navy Medical. Located near Sentara Hospital
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119507
Property Id 119507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Squire Reach have any available units?
151 Squire Reach has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Squire Reach have?
Some of 151 Squire Reach's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Squire Reach currently offering any rent specials?
151 Squire Reach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Squire Reach pet-friendly?
No, 151 Squire Reach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 151 Squire Reach offer parking?
Yes, 151 Squire Reach does offer parking.
Does 151 Squire Reach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Squire Reach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Squire Reach have a pool?
No, 151 Squire Reach does not have a pool.
Does 151 Squire Reach have accessible units?
No, 151 Squire Reach does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Squire Reach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Squire Reach has units with dishwashers.
