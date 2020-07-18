All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

6354 Whittier Drive

6354 Whittier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6354 Whittier Drive, Norfolk, VA 23513
Sewells Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch in Green Hill Farms- Converted garage can be used as a bonus room, home has been well maintained- Minutes to interstates, military bases and Downtown Norfolk- August 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6354 Whittier Drive have any available units?
6354 Whittier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6354 Whittier Drive have?
Some of 6354 Whittier Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6354 Whittier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6354 Whittier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6354 Whittier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6354 Whittier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 6354 Whittier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6354 Whittier Drive offers parking.
Does 6354 Whittier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6354 Whittier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6354 Whittier Drive have a pool?
No, 6354 Whittier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6354 Whittier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6354 Whittier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6354 Whittier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6354 Whittier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
