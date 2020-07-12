/
sewells gardens
329 Apartments for rent in Sewells Gardens, Norfolk, VA
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
976 Winward Road
976 Winward Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2174 sqft
This delightful property is conveniently located in the Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk! With over 2100sqft of living space this single family home has plenty to offer, including but not limited to: Open Concept Living Space! Attached 2-car Garage!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Property will be available around 09/10/2020. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1280 Picadilly Street
1280 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex. Water, Sewage, Trash paid by owner. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Owner/Agent. Yes, Section 8 accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
851 Norview Ave Apt 304
851 Norview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2013 sqft
Amazing waterfront Norfolk townhouse style condo overlooks Wayne Creek which leads into the Lafayette river. Downstairs master and three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Wood grain vinyl floors.
Results within 1 mile of Sewells Gardens
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1370 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
5 Units Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1733 Ashland Ave
1733 Ashland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2504 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath - This spacious 4 bedroom home has 3.5 baths and is 2500 sqft! It has been completely renovated and has an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Craten Road
809 Craten Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2380 sqft
809 Craten Road - Spacious home with lots of upgrades: granite, stainless steal appliances, walk-in closets in most bedrooms and a huge deck. 4 Great size bedrooms, double vanities in both full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3114 Herbert Street
3114 Herbert Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
PETS NEGOTIABLE-LARGE FENCED YARD - Freshly painted living room, dining room, kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, counter microwave, fireplace, wood flooring, electric baseboard heat, 2 window a/c units. Large fenced in yard.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Flanders Avenue
3213 Flanders Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
741 sqft
Come see this one first! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has new everything! New kitchen, new cabinets, newer appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new paint.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Nottaway Street
3500 Nottaway Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2138 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in eastern Norfolk near interstates and bases. This home features an open floor plan and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6915 East Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5149 Elmhurst Avenue
5149 Elmhurst Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
NO finders fee. Listing agent has to show the property per tenant's request. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Property available for rent September 1, 2020. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. No garage but carport. No pets allowed. Owner/agent.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lasser Drive
920 Lasser Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
714 sqft
This adorable cottage is calling you HOME! Stop living in crowded apartment buildings and see what a difference a little privacy makes. Full appliance package, including washer/dryer, dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive
6819 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1975 sqft
6819 E.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1416 Picadilly St
1416 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 238262 NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX ** DEPOSIT MOVES YOU IN (for those who qualify with good rental and income history) Contact us before applying: 778-7124 3 bedroom on Picadilly Street ($1095) CLEAN,
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3130 Dunkirk Avenue
3130 Dunkirk Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
776 sqft
PAVED PARKING LOT FOR TENANTS. READY TO MOVE IN. COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
6541 Edward Street
6541 Edward Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1408 sqft
Large centrally located townhome near schools, shopping, bases and bus lines features eat in kitchen, dining area and expansive great room. Fenced deck/back yard and storage shed. Washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 Texas Avenue
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1754 sqft
4833 Texas Avenue, Norfolk - Available NOW - For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-484-9305. (RLNE4272263)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6236 Geneva Way
6236 Geneva Way, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$985
952 sqft
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Norfolk, VA. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $985.00/mo, $985.00 security deposit. Call 949-447-1452.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Picadilly Street
1408 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
864 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath duplex located in Norfolk. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. No smoking or vaping. Additional $50 monthly water fee. Available 8/1/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3127 Hurley Avenue
3127 Hurley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
Charming home centrally located near Downtown Norfolk, Interstate, Naval Bases and beaches. Front Porch, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
948 Wolcott Ave
948 Wolcott Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Set back from the street, giving you a large front yard, this 3BR 2 bath home is ready for you to make it home. Single story home. Recently updated kitchen and new carpets. Refrigerator, oven and washer/dryer hookups. Back deck.