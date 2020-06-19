Rent Calculator
All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 810 Millgate Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
810 Millgate Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
810 Millgate Court
810 Millgate Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
810 Millgate Court, Newport News, VA 23602
Kiln Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the community of Kiln Creek. This community offers a pool, tennis courts, club house and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 Millgate Court have any available units?
810 Millgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport News, VA
.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Newport News Rent Report
.
What amenities does 810 Millgate Court have?
Some of 810 Millgate Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 810 Millgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
810 Millgate Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Millgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 810 Millgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport News
.
Does 810 Millgate Court offer parking?
Yes, 810 Millgate Court does offer parking.
Does 810 Millgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Millgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Millgate Court have a pool?
Yes, 810 Millgate Court has a pool.
Does 810 Millgate Court have accessible units?
No, 810 Millgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Millgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Millgate Court has units with dishwashers.
