All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 313 Warwick Landing Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
313 Warwick Landing Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 Warwick Landing Parkway
313 Warwick Landing Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
313 Warwick Landing Parkway, Newport News, VA 23608
Warwick Landing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 3BR, 2.5BA, 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND FT. EUSTIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have any available units?
313 Warwick Landing Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport News, VA
.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Newport News Rent Report
.
What amenities does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have?
Some of 313 Warwick Landing Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 Warwick Landing Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
313 Warwick Landing Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Warwick Landing Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport News
.
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway does offer parking.
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have a pool?
No, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have accessible units?
No, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Warwick Landing Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Warwick Landing Parkway has units with dishwashers.
