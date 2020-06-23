All apartments in Fair Oaks
4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD

4211 Ridge Top Road · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Condo-Style Apartment Living! SHORT/LONG Term Leases, Kit w/Granite/SS App. Washer/Dryer, Garage, Fitness Ctr, Billiard, Pool. Pet deposit. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY! Please call leasing office for updated pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have any available units?
4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have?
Some of 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD has a pool.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 RIDGE TOP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
