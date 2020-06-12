/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:46 PM
190 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12105 GREEN LEDGE COURT
12105 Green Ledge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
940 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo located at Penderbrook (12105 Green Ledge Ct, Fairfax, VA.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11596 CAVALIER LANDING COURT
11596 Cavalier Landing Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1048 sqft
Pleasant town home with garage attached in the heart of Fairfax! Fireplace, breakfast area and floor plan with private separated bedrooms. Easy access to major highways, Wegmans and more!
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful updated condo boasts: two large bedrooms + Den, Brazilian Tiger hardwood floors throughout entire 2 level condo, recess lighting throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new quartz counter-tops, updated baths, garage
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11379 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2-level condo for rent! Hardwood floors throughout first level. Expansive storage with walk in closets with built in shelves in EACH bedroom! Laundry is on upper level for added convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1126 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Accessible ApartmentsFair Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with GymFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA