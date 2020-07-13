Apartment List
/
VA
/
fair oaks
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1082 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
41 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3903 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Natural lit 1-bedroom condominium is ready for you call it home.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3831 INVERNESS ROAD
3831 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2311 sqft
FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ON A GOLF RESORT EVERY DAY! Rarely available End Unit TH directly on the golf course with water views in Inverness, the jewel of Penderbrook.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12159 BRIDGEND RUN
12159 Bridgend Run, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome Home!! Great Location!!! This beautiful townhouse backs to the woods!! Very quiet neighborhood. Private Setting! Lots of natural light!! Luxury Master bedroom, Large Bedrooms, Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of space.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3827 INVERNESS ROAD
3827 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2544 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in sought after Penderbrook Community. This Sunshine beautiful colonial style townhouse located in a quiet corner lot with a huge deck backing to Golf course view.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12184 WAVELAND STREET
12184 Waveland Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
MODERN, STYLISH, 4-LEVEL,2-CAR GARAGE TH with PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE! Walking distance to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner & Fairfax Town Center-dining, shopping & more! COMMUTER'S DREAM w/easy access to I-66, 29, 50, Fairfax o.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12103 GREEN LEDGE COURT
12103 Green Ledge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1153 sqft
Available for occupancy on August 1st. BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL LOFT STYLE CONDO! Condo features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace and 2 story ceilings. Loft can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11373 ARISTOTLE DR #9-106
11373 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Absolutely Immaculate and Clean! Adorable two level condo unit with all hardwood and brand new LVP floors! Neutral paint colors. Main level with two entrances for easy access to garden and to the garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL
4038 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1614 sqft
Brick-front garage townhome available for rent in the heart of Fairfax. This beautiful home includes front and rear bump-out features up to the 3rd level for spacious living.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4284 PARK GREEN
4284 Park Green Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2003 sqft
SPACIOUS, LIGHT-FILLED & PRISTINE GARAGE TOWNHOME! THREE expansive levels. Hardwood floors, new carpet and in impecable condition! Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into the generous sized foyer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4131 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE
4131 Fairfax Center Creek Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1610 sqft
Newer deck ! Stunning 3 BR/3.5 BA garage T/H. Close to Wegman/ Ffx corner shops/restaurants/movie/major route/ bus stop. Ready to move in Newer light and Bright paint! Open floor Plan.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12148 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE
12148 Garden Grove Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Tenant Occupied until 7/31/2020. **New Hardwood floor will be installed after tenant move out.** Well maintained end unit sun filled 2 beds and 2 baths luxury condo in gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE
12208 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
Beautiful Two bedroom/two bath ground floor condo (1,147 sq ft) available for rent immediately. Close to major commutes (66, 50, Ffx Co Pkwy) and entertainment (Ffx Town Ctr, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Ffx Corner).

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, VA

Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fair Oaks, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Accessible ApartmentsFair Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with GymFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Pool
Fair Oaks Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Oaks Cheap PlacesFair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsFair Oaks Furnished ApartmentsFair Oaks Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia