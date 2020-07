Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Elevate your way of living at Finley at Fairfax Corner Apartments. With contemporary designer finishes and expansive 9-foot ceilings, our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences offer endless comforts to help you relax at the end of your day. Take advantage of our resort-style amenities or venture out to the exceptional dining and shopping options available with our unparalleled location in Fairfax. Discover your lifestyle, elevated. Discover Finley at Fairfax Corner.