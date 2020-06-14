/
1 bedroom apartments
165 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
17 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.
1 Unit Available
3921 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3921 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
1 BD / 1 BTH condo in highly sought Penderbrook! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom lighting! Recess lighting w/ hardwood in bedroom! Washer/dryer & extra storage! Prime location w/ Fair Oaks Mall, dining & entertainment options! Golf
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.
1 Unit Available
4030 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4030 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1940 sqft
Location. -- Location, Nice and bright first floor / basement of a townhome is for rent. Rent is include utility and parking garage. No Kitchen, but can have your own electric coffee maker or....
1 Unit Available
12155 PENDERVIEW TERRACE
12155 Penderview Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
564 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo With Open Floor Plane and Close to Everything! Kitchen updated with Corian Counter, breakfast bar, built-in microwave! Living room w/fireplace & bookshelves. Large covered balcony w/nice size storage closet.
25 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,476
814 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
1 Unit Available
12743 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
Beautiful home in highly desirable Gates of Fair Lakes. Nice open floor plan with community amenities to include pool, clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, and picnic area. Welcome Home!
1 Unit Available
10722 NORMAN AVENUE
10722 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1400 sqft
Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer.
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
