Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11644 PARK GREEN DRIVE
11644 Park Green Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1870 sqft
Extra light End Unit! Convenient location.Deck off kitchen, Fenced yard with patio. 42"cabinets in the kitchen. Built-in Microwave and Oven. Double sinks, Separate shower and tub in master Bath. Fully walkout basement with full bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2538 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4135 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4135 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Freshly Painted in 2015 - 3 Bed Room, 2 full bath condo in a great location. Overlooking pool, bright & open, private patio, nice kitchen, New Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in microwave, New Stove &New Dishwasher.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE
4255 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1656 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4131 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4131 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1370 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom in wonderful Random Hills, new pant, new floor in bathrooms, new paint on kitchen cabinet. Many amenities, close to shopping, lock on building door for security. Clean and in good cond.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4523 BILLINGHAM STREET
4523 Billingham Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
Beautiful Luxury town house in fairfax,3 BR,2 Full bath, 2 half Bath,Brick front,Hardwood on entire Main Level,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms,Family room on main level,Break fast area,walk to Huge deck,Huge Master

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12155 PENDERVIEW TERRACE
12155 Penderview Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
564 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo With Open Floor Plane and Close to Everything! Kitchen updated with Corian Counter, breakfast bar, built-in microwave! Living room w/fireplace & bookshelves. Large covered balcony w/nice size storage closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3938 KATHRYN JEAN COURT
3938 Kathryn Jean Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Nice well maintained townhouse in the heart of Penderbrook. 3 bed, 3.5 bath, fully finished basement with nice deck and fenced back yard. Close to I-66, fair oaks mall, and easy access to Vienna metro.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11353 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1332 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo offering over 1300 square feet of open floorplan. Rarely available 3 bedrooms and two full baths and a large balcony. Kitchen is wide open to the living room and even offers breakfast bar.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, VA

Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fair Oaks, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fair Oaks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

