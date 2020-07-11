/
apartments with washer dryer
198 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with washer-dryer
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
25 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
6 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,779
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1082 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
1 Unit Available
11326 Aristotle Drive 301
11326 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 301 Available 08/01/20 Your Peaceful Oasis - Property Id: 302710 Fairfax Ridge is conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Road and Route 50, with easy access to Interstate 66, and in close proximity to Fair Oaks Mall, the
1 Unit Available
12008 GOLF RIDGE COURT
12008 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1123 sqft
Available now! ALL newer updates include: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, sink, faucet & garbage disposal. Newer master bathroom includes tub, tile, new counter tops.
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.
1 Unit Available
12184 WAVELAND STREET
12184 Waveland Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
MODERN, STYLISH, 4-LEVEL,2-CAR GARAGE TH with PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE! Walking distance to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner & Fairfax Town Center-dining, shopping & more! COMMUTER'S DREAM w/easy access to I-66, 29, 50, Fairfax o.
1 Unit Available
12103 GREEN LEDGE COURT
12103 Green Ledge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1153 sqft
Available for occupancy on August 1st. BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL LOFT STYLE CONDO! Condo features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace and 2 story ceilings. Loft can be used as a third bedroom.
1 Unit Available
12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C
12225 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautiful, great location, convenient access to I66, 50 and 29. Two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, separate dining area, and sunny sunroom/den. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, open to the sunroom.
1 Unit Available
11373 ARISTOTLE DR #9-106
11373 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Absolutely Immaculate and Clean! Adorable two level condo unit with all hardwood and brand new LVP floors! Neutral paint colors. Main level with two entrances for easy access to garden and to the garage.
1 Unit Available
11407 SUNFLOWER LANE
11407 Sunflower Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1756 sqft
Available September 1. Recently renovated, bright & airy! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwood Floors, Porcelain Tile in baths, New Lights & Blinds, Large Deck & Patio. Walk-out lower level. Bay window, 9'ceilings.
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.
1 Unit Available
12249 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE
12249 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom (loft can be used as third bedroom, not by code) 3 full bath condo in a sought after location. Open floor plan, loft overlooks the two story living area. Fireplace, balcony, SS appliances, updated Master Bath with Jacuzzi.
1 Unit Available
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11379 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Tenant occupied through Aug. 10, 2020. Please-no smoking, no pets, max 2 to qualify.
1 Unit Available
4284 PARK GREEN
4284 Park Green Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2003 sqft
SPACIOUS, LIGHT-FILLED & PRISTINE GARAGE TOWNHOME! THREE expansive levels. Hardwood floors, new carpet and in impecable condition! Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into the generous sized foyer.
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4131 FAIRFAX CENTER CREEK DRIVE
4131 Fairfax Center Creek Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1610 sqft
Newer deck ! Stunning 3 BR/3.5 BA garage T/H. Close to Wegman/ Ffx corner shops/restaurants/movie/major route/ bus stop. Ready to move in Newer light and Bright paint! Open floor Plan.
1 Unit Available
12148 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE
12148 Garden Grove Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Tenant Occupied until 7/31/2020. **New Hardwood floor will be installed after tenant move out.** Well maintained end unit sun filled 2 beds and 2 baths luxury condo in gated community.
1 Unit Available
3918 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3918 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1070 sqft
A Wonderful top-floor unit. Two master suites with great open floor plan and plenty of closet space. Fireplace and large private balcony with storage room over looks the woods. MBR with walk-in-closet and large bathroom.
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area.
1 Unit Available
12262 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE
12262 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1420 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Level Townhouse Style*Bright Sun-Room*Skylights & Vaulted Ceilings*Renovated Master Bath w/Sep Shower & Soaking Tub*Master Walk-in Closet w/Built-ins*Kitchen w/Granite Counter, Stainless Appliances, Flat Top Range, Ceramic
