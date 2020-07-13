/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
40 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,517
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11326 Aristotle Drive 301
11326 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 301 Available 08/01/20 Your Peaceful Oasis - Property Id: 302710 Fairfax Ridge is conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Road and Route 50, with easy access to Interstate 66, and in close proximity to Fair Oaks Mall, the
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3903 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Natural lit 1-bedroom condominium is ready for you call it home.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3831 INVERNESS ROAD
3831 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2311 sqft
FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ON A GOLF RESORT EVERY DAY! Rarely available End Unit TH directly on the golf course with water views in Inverness, the jewel of Penderbrook.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12008 GOLF RIDGE COURT
12008 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1123 sqft
Available now! ALL newer updates include: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, sink, faucet & garbage disposal. Newer master bathroom includes tub, tile, new counter tops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3827 INVERNESS ROAD
3827 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2544 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in sought after Penderbrook Community. This Sunshine beautiful colonial style townhouse located in a quiet corner lot with a huge deck backing to Golf course view.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12103 GREEN LEDGE COURT
12103 Green Ledge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1153 sqft
Available for occupancy on August 1st. BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL LOFT STYLE CONDO! Condo features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace and 2 story ceilings. Loft can be used as a third bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11379 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Tenant occupied through Aug. 10, 2020. Please-no smoking, no pets, max 2 to qualify.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4038 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL
4038 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1614 sqft
Brick-front garage townhome available for rent in the heart of Fairfax. This beautiful home includes front and rear bump-out features up to the 3rd level for spacious living.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE
12208 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
Beautiful Two bedroom/two bath ground floor condo (1,147 sq ft) available for rent immediately. Close to major commutes (66, 50, Ffx Co Pkwy) and entertainment (Ffx Town Ctr, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Ffx Corner).
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4135 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4135 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Freshly Painted in 2015 - 3 Bed Room, 2 full bath condo in a great location. Overlooking pool, bright & open, private patio, nice kitchen, New Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in microwave, New Stove &New Dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3938 KATHRYN JEAN COURT
3938 Kathryn Jean Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Nice well maintained townhouse in the heart of Penderbrook. 3 bed, 3.5 bath, fully finished basement with nice deck and fenced back yard. Close to I-66, fair oaks mall, and easy access to Vienna metro.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
OPEN HOUSE TODAY 10:30am - 11:30am come by and check out the condo. Wear a mask. Multiply year lease term preferred.
1 of 53
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
12336 FIELD LARK COURT
12336 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12101 GREENWOOD COURT
12101 Greenwood Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1064 sqft
Fantastic remodeled unit - ready for move in - New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor at entry and kitchen. New carpet. Freshly painted. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Washer & Dryer located in Master Bathroom.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Accessible ApartmentsFair Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with GymFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA