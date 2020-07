Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come visit our beautiful community that truly is at the center of it all! At Gables Centerpointe, you are steps from the grocery store, Fair Oaks Mall, restaurants, and a movie theater. Wherever your commute takes you, we are just minutes from 66, 50, 29, 28 and the Vienna metro station. Our beautiful community is located less than 6 miles from George Mason University campus! In addition to our perfect location, all of our beautiful, modern apartment homes feature walk in closets, world class kitchens, and open floorplans. Join our Gables family where we believe in “Taking Care of the Way You Live”!