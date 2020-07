Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished hardwood floors carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage media room tennis court bbq/grill carport courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

The Reserve at Fairfax Corner Apartments is a close knit community in a charming Northern Virginia neighborhood. Just outside your door is I-66, offering quick access to Washington D.C. We are just a short walk to Fairfax Corner with great shopping and restaurants like Coastal Flats, PF Changs and a movie theater. Also nearby are outdoor activities including walking/hiking trails at Great Falls National Park, Government Center Farmer's Market, summer concerts at Wolf Trap Center and sporting events at the Patriot Center. Our homes feature stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, custom cabinetry, granite counter and environmentally friendly finishes.