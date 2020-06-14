108 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with garage

Apartment List
Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4042 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4042 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1940 sqft
THREE LEVELS LARGE TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT**FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALKOUT TO DECK FROM KITCHEN**ALL APPLIANCE AND AIR CONDITION/FURNACE IS UNDER 5 YEARS OLD.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4030 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4030 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1940 sqft
Location. -- Location, Nice and bright first floor / basement of a townhome is for rent. Rent is include utility and parking garage. No Kitchen, but can have your own electric coffee maker or....

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11596 CAVALIER LANDING COURT
11596 Cavalier Landing Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1048 sqft
Pleasant town home with garage attached in the heart of Fairfax! Fireplace, breakfast area and floor plan with private separated bedrooms. Easy access to major highways, Wegmans and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN
4350 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11564 CAVALIER LANDING CT
11564 Cavalier Landing Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
PLEASE WEAR GLOVES AND MASKS WHEN SHOWING*Light and bright brick front commuters dream town home. 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. 1 car garage. Close to Rt 29, Rt 50, Rt 123, I-66, I-495 & Fairfax County Parkway plus shopping centers, malls and schools.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
12092 ANTLER CT
12092 Antler Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW BIG REDUCCION DUE OF LACK OF SEEING THE HOME, HOMES IN THIS SUBDIVISION RENT FOR OVER $2800 AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME , HW ON MAIN LEVEL, BEAUTIFUL DECK , FORMER MODEL HOME, GOURMET KITCHEN, 3 BEDS 3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful updated condo boasts: two large bedrooms + Den, Brazilian Tiger hardwood floors throughout entire 2 level condo, recess lighting throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new quartz counter-tops, updated baths, garage

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4216 TIMBER MEADOW DRIVE
4216 Timber Meadow Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION - 3 LEVEL, 3BR, 2-1.2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LUXURY TOWNHOME. WILLOWSPRING ELEM. SCHOOL. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS.

1 of 27

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4171 LOCHLEVEN TRAIL
4171 Lochleven Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1900 sqft
This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome style Condo. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Hardwoods on main level, carpet on upper level. Convenient location near Rt. 66, 50, & 29.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, VA

Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fair Oaks, VA

Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

