/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:09 AM
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
34 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA
Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12008 GOLF RIDGE COURT
12008 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1123 sqft
Available now! ALL newer updates include: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, sink, faucet & garbage disposal. Newer master bathroom includes tub, tile, new counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4135 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4135 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Freshly Painted in 2015 - 3 Bed Room, 2 full bath condo in a great location. Overlooking pool, bright & open, private patio, nice kitchen, New Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in microwave, New Stove &New Dishwasher.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE
4255 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11915 PARKLAND COURT
11915 Parkland Court, Fair Oaks, VA
Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Dramatic 2 story entry. Large office off entry. 4 bedrooms upper level. Master with is spacious and ensuite bath with walk in closet, sunken tub, separate shower and private water closet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4131 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4131 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1370 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom in wonderful Random Hills, new pant, new floor in bathrooms, new paint on kitchen cabinet. Many amenities, close to shopping, lock on building door for security. Clean and in good cond.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4523 BILLINGHAM STREET
4523 Billingham Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
Beautiful Luxury town house in fairfax,3 BR,2 Full bath, 2 half Bath,Brick front,Hardwood on entire Main Level,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms,Family room on main level,Break fast area,walk to Huge deck,Huge Master
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3938 KATHRYN JEAN COURT
3938 Kathryn Jean Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Nice well maintained townhouse in the heart of Penderbrook. 3 bed, 3.5 bath, fully finished basement with nice deck and fenced back yard. Close to I-66, fair oaks mall, and easy access to Vienna metro.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12114 GREEN LEAF COURT
12114 Green Leaf Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1064 sqft
Great Location! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, big bay windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood living room and dining room. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11353 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11353 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1332 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo offering over 1300 square feet of open floorplan. Rarely available 3 bedrooms and two full baths and a large balcony. Kitchen is wide open to the living room and even offers breakfast bar.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN
4350 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11564 CAVALIER LANDING CT
11564 Cavalier Landing Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
PLEASE WEAR GLOVES AND MASKS WHEN SHOWING*Light and bright brick front commuters dream town home. 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. 1 car garage. Close to Rt 29, Rt 50, Rt 123, I-66, I-495 & Fairfax County Parkway plus shopping centers, malls and schools.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Accessible ApartmentsFair Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with GymFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA