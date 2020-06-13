Apartment List
201 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
34 Units Available
$
34 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
32 Units Available
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
16 Units Available
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4350 THOMAS BRIGADE LN
4350 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
**Property occupied, pics from previous vacancy** AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 --- LOCATION x 3! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is in the heart of Fairfax. Two car garage. Lower level guest suite with private bath.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12336 FIELD LARK COURT
12336 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
15 Units Available
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
26 Units Available
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12226 TALL PINES COURT
12226 Tall Pines Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2816 sqft
over 2800 sq. ft. of finished space on quiet cul-de-sac with quick access to 66 and Fairfax Parkway. All rooms are oversized. Riding mower for lawn will be left for tenants use. With a long lease a pet may be a consideration case by case.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
47 Units Available
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
23 Units Available
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
52 Units Available
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
47 Units Available
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
29 Units Available
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,767
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
114 Units Available
$
114 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
30 Units Available
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, VA

Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fair Oaks, VA

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

