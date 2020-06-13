201 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA
Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?
This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more
Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.