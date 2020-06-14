/
furnished apartments
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
39 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
30 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.
1 Unit Available
12001 Market Street
12001 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center.
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE - Bedroom for rent to share with 3 other residents. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. Furnished private bedroom, bathroom to share with one other resident. THs is clean and quiet.
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.
1 Unit Available
11990 MARKET STREET
11990 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1742 sqft
High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape.
1 Unit Available
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE
5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4818 sqft
Tenants plans changed.
1 Unit Available
10901 STUART MILL ROAD
10901 Stuart Mill Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
5714 sqft
Spacious, open and private! This is a wonderful one bedroom apartment, full basement with approximately 1100 square feet, much natural light and plenty of windows! Separate entrance from the driveway down a garden path. Security system installed.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
40 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
