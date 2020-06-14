Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
31 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4105 HAZELWOOD COURT
4105 Hazelwood Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1704 sqft
Completely remodeled beautiful townhouse, upgraded kitchen/bathrooms, big kitchen island with wine refrigerator, stainless appliances, granite tops, beautiful tiles in kitchen/bathrooms, upgraded fixtures; recess lights, hardwood floors in all 3

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2538 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE
4255 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1656 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful updated condo boasts: two large bedrooms + Den, Brazilian Tiger hardwood floors throughout entire 2 level condo, recess lighting throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new quartz counter-tops, updated baths, garage

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4216 TIMBER MEADOW DRIVE
4216 Timber Meadow Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION - 3 LEVEL, 3BR, 2-1.2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LUXURY TOWNHOME. WILLOWSPRING ELEM. SCHOOL. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4609 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE
4609 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1812 sqft
**TOTAL FINISHED SPACE 2,230 SF ***4 BED ROOM + 3.1 BATH + 2 CAR GARAGE ***WOOD FLOORS 3 LEVES ***NEXT TO FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL/EASY TO ACCESS RT.286 FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY/ RT.28/ RT.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, VA

Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Oaks, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

