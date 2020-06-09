11351 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful and bright with an open floor plan. Great location close to Metro bus and 3 miles to Vienna Metro Station. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Gated community with pool and clubhouse. Reserved parking space. Spacious living room with fireplace and balcony.