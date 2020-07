Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym pool internet access trash valet valet service yoga bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board

Livingston Apartment Flats is designed for you to enjoy a lifestyle of Relaxed Sophistication. Situated in the Chesterfield/Midlothian area just outside of Richmond, VA, our community is walkable to local shopping and dining, and a short drive to everything happening in the great city of Richmond. Our style and design is unmatched from the Two Story Fitness Center and Salt Water Pool to units with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Expect More at Livingston.