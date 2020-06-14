/
1 bedroom apartments
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
9 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
21 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
15 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Bellwood
1 Unit Available
2576 Alcott Rd
2576 Alcott Road, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
Please feel free to stop by the leasing office for assistance located at : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -WATER TRASH SEWAGE ALL INCLUDED -totally electric, NO GAS -laminate flooring
Results within 10 miles of Chester
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
750 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Manchester
37 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
