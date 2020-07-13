/
apartments under 900
37 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chester, VA
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
12354 Mason Avenue
12354 Mason Avenue, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
650 sqft
Duplex - Chester - 2 BR (11.0 X 8.6) (11.0 X 9.10), 1 BA, Kitchen (10.4 X 10.11), LR (14.6 X 11.0). Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Double Hung Windows. Nice Lot, Fenced Backyard. Dead-End Street. Rent Discounted.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
7017 Wentworth St
7017 Wentworth Street, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Reserve a townhouse today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances included -good
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
2576 Alcott Rd
2576 Alcott Road, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
Please feel free to stop by the leasing office for assistance located at : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -WATER TRASH SEWAGE ALL INCLUDED -totally electric, NO GAS -laminate flooring
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
209 B S.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Hopewell
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified
Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fulton Hill
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
113 Seaboard Street
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$750
816 sqft
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offers many upgrades; spacious LR, working kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, microhood & laundry closet equipped w/ washer & dryer for conv.
