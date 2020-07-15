/
/
/
UMW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
42 Apartments For Rent Near Mary Washington College
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1114 Anderson St
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3130 sqft
Breathtaking open design. Huge Bedrooms upstairs with large open formal living and dining rooms. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace . Main Level has Hardwood Floors through out and upstairs and basement has NEW CARPET. This home is a must see.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.
1 of 42
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.
1 of 93
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 DOUGLAS STREET
1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4483 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1206 HUDGINS FARM CIRCLE
1206 Hudgins Farm Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2736 sqft
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home that is just a hop, skip and a jump from everything you may want and need.
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
900 BARTON STREET
900 Barton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo unit in Downtown Fredericsksburg. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, soaking tub and separate shower. Walking distance to VRE, restaurants & shopping in the downtown area. Large condo decktop overlooks Fredericskburg...Fantastic views.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1110 COLLEGE AVENUE
1110 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1698 sqft
Adorable brick cape cod home in Historic Fredericksburg and right across the street from Mary Washington College, walk to downtown, shopping, restaurants & the VRE.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2340 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
12 LAFAYETTE STATION
12 Lafayette Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
808 WOLFE STREET
808 Wolfe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1120 sqft
Beautiful colonial with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in downtown Fredericksburg. Ceiling fans, built-in bookcases & wood floors. Front porch with swing, rear deck, shed and fenced rear yard. Convenient to VRE, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
105 RIVERVIEW DRIVE
105 Riverview Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Available now! Check out this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath cutie filled with vintage charm throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
606 CAROLINE STREET
606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
539 WILLIS STREET
539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room.
