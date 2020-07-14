All apartments in Chester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

The Jane at Moore's Lake

12300 Moores Lake Road · (804) 409-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Jane at Moore's Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake. Our brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Chester, VA, blend modern, sophisticated interiors with functional features, including high ceilings and in-home washer and dryer. Our resort-style community is crafted to make your days feel like a vacation. Be the first to live in one of our new apartments and discover what life is all about at The Jane at Moore's Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Over 100 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Garage and Surface Parking Available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have any available units?
The Jane at Moore's Lake has a unit available for $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Jane at Moore's Lake have?
Some of The Jane at Moore's Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jane at Moore's Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Jane at Moore's Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Jane at Moore's Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake offers parking.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake has a pool.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have accessible units?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake has accessible units.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Jane at Moore's Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Jane at Moore's Lake has units with air conditioning.
