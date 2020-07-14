The Jane at Moore's Lake

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Over 100 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Garage and Surface Parking Available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.