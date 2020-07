Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool package receiving tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard hot tub lobby online portal roommate matching trash valet

In the heart of Chester is Festival Park, where residents can enjoy more than just a luxurious apartment community with exotic bamboo floors, sparkling pools and tennis court. Located on Route 10 close to I-95 and I-288, Festival Park has all the charm of a small town Main Street with boutiques and restaurants right outside its doors. Festival Park also offers an array of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans, so contact Festival Park today to schedule your tour of your new home.