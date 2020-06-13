103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
Despite the area having the lowest crime rate in the Richmond metropolitan area, residents still sleep with one eye open, since the ghosts of civil war battles and the “Lady in Red” ghost of Wrexham Hall are rumored to live nearby.
Chester is a bedroom community of Richmond that puts up a good fight against being immersed in the area’s suburban sprawl. It originally was only a train station at the midpoint of the Richmond and Petersburg Railroad and the site of the little-known Battle of Chester Station near the end of the Civil War. Over the next century, the farms and forests surrounding the station gave way to the residential neighborhoods of this small commuter town, located about 15 miles south of downtown Richmond. Chester may be the place for you if you're looking for new apartments with ample amenities, better-than-average schools, and easy access to chain stores and golf courses, See more
Finding an apartment in Chester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.