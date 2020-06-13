Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chester, VA

Finding an apartment in Chester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Enon
44 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4633 Laurel Spring Court
4633 Laurel Spring Court, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2839 sqft
4633 Laurel Spring Court Available 08/07/20 Stoney Glen Home On Cul-de-sac!!!!!! - Beautiful home located in the Laurel Springs portion of Stoney Glen in Chester Virginia.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
2171 sqft
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12825 Chester Grove Drive
12825 Chester Grove Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1636 sqft
This lovingly cared for 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is coming available soon near the town of Chester off Branders Bridge. Enjoy the lovely country porch and front yard.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
City Guide for Chester, VA

Despite the area having the lowest crime rate in the Richmond metropolitan area, residents still sleep with one eye open, since the ghosts of civil war battles and the “Lady in Red” ghost of Wrexham Hall are rumored to live nearby.

Chester is a bedroom community of Richmond that puts up a good fight against being immersed in the area’s suburban sprawl. It originally was only a train station at the midpoint of the Richmond and Petersburg Railroad and the site of the little-known Battle of Chester Station near the end of the Civil War. Over the next century, the farms and forests surrounding the station gave way to the residential neighborhoods of this small commuter town, located about 15 miles south of downtown Richmond. Chester may be the place for you if you're looking for new apartments with ample amenities, better-than-average schools, and easy access to chain stores and golf courses,  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chester, VA

Finding an apartment in Chester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

