3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11925 Warfield Ridge Dr
11925 Warfield Ridge Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
SPACIOUS AND INVITING COLONIAL! You will love this spacious floor plan with open kitchen, dining room, living room, and family room downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4633 Laurel Spring Court
4633 Laurel Spring Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4633 Laurel Spring Court Available 08/07/20 Stoney Glen Home On Cul-de-sac!!!!!! - Beautiful home located in the Laurel Springs portion of Stoney Glen in Chester Virginia.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
12825 Chester Grove Drive
12825 Chester Grove Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1636 sqft
This lovingly cared for 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is coming available soon near the town of Chester off Branders Bridge. Enjoy the lovely country porch and front yard.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9106 Lost Forest Dr
9106 Lost Forest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Chesterfield 3 bedroom Ranch house, 2 bedroom, near Chester Rd. Bellwood, $1300 - Chesterfield near Chester Rd. and Bellwood. 3 bedrooms rancher, 2 baths, electric heat and cool, washer/dryer, stove.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Southcreek Drive
1601 Southcreek Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Fort Lee - Property Id: 286653 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286653 Property Id 286653 (RLNE5841583)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Cobbs Point Lane
727 Cobbs Point Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is REMARKABLE!!! Its centrally located to a host of activities shopping, restaurants with quick access to all major interstates (I295, I95, I85).
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive - 1
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
- Colonial style home with 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace. Conveniently located off Salem Church Road For more information, please visit our website at www.hornerandnewell.
