/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:44 AM
71 Apartments for rent in Chester, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2342 Buena Vista Blvd
2342 Buena Vista Boulevard, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Reserve this home today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond 4 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enon
1601 River Rock Road 203
1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7109 St. Annas Ct.
7109 Saint Annas Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1120 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.5 Bath End unit Townhouse. Newly updated kitchen with refrigerator,stove/oven,microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. Living room and dining room with a fireplace. Has a back deck. PET FRIENDLY!! Gorgeous 2 Bed 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings. *9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision *Pristine 1450 s.f.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
29 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Similar Pages
Chester 1 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 3 BedroomsChester Accessible ApartmentsChester Apartments under $1,000
Chester Apartments under $1,100Chester Apartments under $900Chester Apartments with BalconyChester Apartments with GarageChester Apartments with GymChester Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VA