Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry concierge internet access

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment. Amidst rolling hills and woodlands, rental community Hyde Park Townhomes sits in the heart of Chesterfield County in Chester, VA, and is just minutes from I-95 and the greater Richmond area’s many elegant restaurants and premier shopping hubs. Featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartments with spacious open floor plans, Hyde Park Townhomes is a pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool and sundeck, two playgrounds and tennis courts. Our professional management team and 24-hour licensed/accredited maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Convenient access and a country setting, combined with the largest floor plans south of the James River, make Hyde Park Townhomes a great place to call home!