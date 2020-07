Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet volleyball court dog park

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Located on 26 acres and nestled among towering redwood trees, Ashton Creek is a peaceful rental community in Chester, Virginia. Ashton Creek is conveniently located just minutes from I-95, Highway 144, and the greater Richmond area’s many elegant restaurants and premier shopping hubs.Featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans, and private patios/balconies, Ashton Creek is a pet-friendly community with a sparkling swimming pool, grilling area, tennis court, and volleyball court.Our professional management team works diligently to give our residents the attention and service they deserve. Convenient access to Greater Richmond’s pleasures and friendly management staff make Ashton Creek a great place to call home!