83 Apartments for rent in Chester, VA with balcony

Despite the area having the lowest crime rate in the Richmond metropolitan area, residents still sleep with one eye open, since the ghosts of civil war battles and the “Lady in Red” ghost of Wrexham Hall are rumored to live nearby.

Chester is a bedroom community of Richmond that puts up a good fight against being immersed in the area’s suburban sprawl. It originally was only a train station at the midpoint of the Richmond and Petersburg Railroad and the site of the little-known Battle of Chester Station near the end of the Civil War. Over the next century, the farms and forests surrounding the station gave way to the residential neighborhoods of this small commuter town, located about 15 miles south of downtown Richmond. Chester may be the place for you if you're looking for new apartments with ample amenities, better-than-average schools, and easy access to chain stores and golf courses, See more