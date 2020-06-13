83 Apartments for rent in Chester, VA with balcony
Despite the area having the lowest crime rate in the Richmond metropolitan area, residents still sleep with one eye open, since the ghosts of civil war battles and the “Lady in Red” ghost of Wrexham Hall are rumored to live nearby.
Chester is a bedroom community of Richmond that puts up a good fight against being immersed in the area’s suburban sprawl. It originally was only a train station at the midpoint of the Richmond and Petersburg Railroad and the site of the little-known Battle of Chester Station near the end of the Civil War. Over the next century, the farms and forests surrounding the station gave way to the residential neighborhoods of this small commuter town, located about 15 miles south of downtown Richmond. Chester may be the place for you if you're looking for new apartments with ample amenities, better-than-average schools, and easy access to chain stores and golf courses, See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.