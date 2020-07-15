Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:07 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near William & Mary
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1279 sqft
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
4 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$904
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
114 McCormick Place
114 McCormick Pl, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Beautiful like new townhome for RENT! 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths. 2 separate living areas and 2 separate outdoor areas including a lower level deck which backs up to woods and a balcony off of the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/11/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3801 Staffordshire Lane
3801 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1020 sqft
3801 Staffordshire Lane Available 08/07/20 3801 Staffordshire Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/7ab7c730f2 TONS OF UPGRADES! This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
225 Zelkova Road
225 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
225 Zelkova Road Available 08/01/20 225 Zelkova Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/c39be0d0b3 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Wyndham Plantation.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5111 Center Street
5111 Center Street, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in the center of it all in New Town. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo that lives like a town home with your own entrance to the home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4005 Governors Square
4005 Governors Square, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located at Governor's Square.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Second Street
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2be75620b1 STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9fda70d089 Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Chanticleer Court
105 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2047 sqft
Lovely Center Unit Townhome with upgrades throughout. Living Room with gas fireplace and access to Deck, Dining Room with Columns, Kitchen with Walk In Pantry and Breakfast Bar.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
136 W. Semple Road
136 West Semple Road, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
804 sqft
136 W. Semple Road Available 08/14/20 136 W. Semple Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE:https://showmojo.com/l/912c8e90e8 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located off of Hubbard Lane in York County.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
408 Idlewood Lane
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Leon Drive
115 Leon Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1876 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom home in established neighborhood that offers a kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast area, living room and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3846 Staffordshire Lane
3846 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in The Midlands is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to W&M, New Town, grocery stores & shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Settlement Drive
1002 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
877 sqft
Location!! Open 1st floor Condo in Bristol Commons. Convenient to Colonial Williamsburg, 199. 1 Bedroom, 1 full Bath. Spacious living and dining with view to kitchen with all appliances. Pull out drawers within lower kitchen cabinets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5311 Rhoda Lane
5311 Rhoda Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1062 sqft
5311 Rhoda Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188 - Step into this adorable 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home that is tucked away on a quiet cul de sac! Just across the street from New Town, this home offers a covered front porch, beautiful laminate flooring
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4965 Trailside
4965 Trailside, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Meticulously maintained Very New Flexible living w masters on first and third floor. Convenient to Food Shopping, Restaurants, Retail Stores, Health Care, Movies and Rts. 199/64. Park like setting....a place you will be proud to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
864 sqft
"2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg! Perfect for off campus housing! Property has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths.
Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VASandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA