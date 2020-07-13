/
apartments under 1100
62 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Chester, VA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$818
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
12354 Mason Avenue
12354 Mason Avenue, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
650 sqft
Duplex - Chester - 2 BR (11.0 X 8.6) (11.0 X 9.10), 1 BA, Kitchen (10.4 X 10.11), LR (14.6 X 11.0). Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Double Hung Windows. Nice Lot, Fenced Backyard. Dead-End Street. Rent Discounted.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
7017 Wentworth St
7017 Wentworth Street, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Reserve a townhouse today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances included -good
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
2576 Alcott Rd
2576 Alcott Road, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
Please feel free to stop by the leasing office for assistance located at : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -WATER TRASH SEWAGE ALL INCLUDED -totally electric, NO GAS -laminate flooring
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
209 B S.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
48 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
29 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
956 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
31 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
3 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$952
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Hopewell
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
