238 Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA

Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.

Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
5 Red Fox Ln
5 Red Fox Lane, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous all inclusive condo available now Large living room with hardwood floors Fully equip kitchen with newer appliances Generous size bedrooms Private balcony includes Electric/gas/water/sewer/trash Pool On site To qualify you have to have a

Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
4005 Aspen View Court
4005 Aspen View Court, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1966 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located in an Excellent West End Location Convenient to Highways & Shopping, Home Features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Cozy Family Room With Gas Fireplace, & Morning/Sunroom.
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.

Laurel
1 Unit Available
4640 Willow Leaf Place
4640 Willow Leaf Place, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1848 sqft
4640 Willow Leaf Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BD 2.5 Bath Town Home - Luxurious maintenance free living in secure and convenient location! This upscale 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town Home is located in a very quiet gated community.

1 Unit Available
1603 Harvard Road
1603 Harvard Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1257 sqft
1603 Harvard Road Available 06/18/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home located near Glenside and Horsepen - Conveniently located off Glenside Drive with countless nearby amenities and easy access to highways, this home features three bedrooms and one

1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.

1 Unit Available
1525 Glenside Drive
1525 Glenside Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm/1 bath home close to 64! - FEATURES -Recently Updated -New Appliances -Appliances included - Refrigerator - Stove -Washer and Dryer Hookups -Hardwood Floors -Updated Bathroom -New Windows CALL 804.643.

1 Unit Available
2219 Dickens Road
2219 Dickens Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1016 sqft
West End Rancher - 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher with spacious living area. wood floors, eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, gas heat central air. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.

Laurel
1 Unit Available
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideDumbarton
Dumbarton is located in Henrico County, which is one of the eight original Virginia Divisions that were set up by the British in 1634 when it was still the British Virginia Colony.

At 1.9 square miles and a population of just over 7,000, Dumbarton is a pretty suburban community in the rolling hills of Virginia, where early American history began. If you're looking for a fast-paced lifestyle -- well, this quaint town may not be your cup of tea, but then you'd never really know until you try it out for yourself. Those looking to settle down in an historic and picturesque town are likely to feel right at home, however.

Moving to Dumbarton

If you're looking for rental homes in Dumbarton, VA, give yourself plenty of time. This small census designated place has a tight rental market. But if you allow yourself 30 days of search time -- and you look at local newspapers, online resources, and familiarize yourself with the streets of the neighborhood itself -- you should be able to find apartment homes that suit your needs, including a one-bedroom apartment for rent or house rentals.

If you're moving in from New York or another walking-friendly city, it's time to strap on your tennis shoes -- to go to a car dealership. You should plan on having a car if you live here; over 91 percent of area residents use a private vehicle to commute to work. Average commute time: 15 to 30 minutes. The community is highly freeway accessible, with I-95 and Interstate 195, the Beltline Expressway, both at its borders.

Neighborhoods in Dumbarton

Dumbarton is and of itself a neighborhood in Henrico, VA. Suburban in population and density, it's located close to the abundant green space of Joseph Bryan Park.

This community of tree-lined street consists mostly of medium-sized to small single-unit homes and townhouses with a few apartment complexes mixed in. While many properties are owner occupied, rentals are available. Homes are primarily older properties built from 1940 up to 1999, with the majority constructed prior to 1969. If you're looking for ultra-modern high-rise apartments, you'll have some tough luck here.

Living in Dumbarton

The Dumbarton community abuts Joseph Bryan Park with hiking trails, trees and streams. Are you a birdwatcher? Dust off the old binoculars. If you're not into watching wildlife do its thing, this pleasant and ample park includes Youngs Lake. Jordan's Branch Stream also runs right through the neighborhood, offering the opportunity for skipping stones and quiet walks. Staples Mill Pond is another body of water you can explore just a few minutes away.

While it may never be a cultural epicenter equal to New York or London, Dumbarton still offers the chance to learn a little something. Nearby, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Historical Society will give you plenty of intellectual stimulation.

When you're looking to spend a little hard earned dough, you'll find the centrally located Crossroads Shopping Center right in the middle of the neighborhood. Just a few minutes away is Dumbarton Square Shopping Center, and Staples Mill Shopping Center. There are also plenty of options to buy and nosh at area restaurants and coffee shops.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dumbarton?
The average rent price for Dumbarton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dumbarton?
Some of the colleges located in the Dumbarton area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dumbarton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dumbarton from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.

