238 Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA📍
At 1.9 square miles and a population of just over 7,000, Dumbarton is a pretty suburban community in the rolling hills of Virginia, where early American history began. If you're looking for a fast-paced lifestyle -- well, this quaint town may not be your cup of tea, but then you'd never really know until you try it out for yourself. Those looking to settle down in an historic and picturesque town are likely to feel right at home, however.
If you're looking for rental homes in Dumbarton, VA, give yourself plenty of time. This small census designated place has a tight rental market. But if you allow yourself 30 days of search time -- and you look at local newspapers, online resources, and familiarize yourself with the streets of the neighborhood itself -- you should be able to find apartment homes that suit your needs, including a one-bedroom apartment for rent or house rentals.
If you're moving in from New York or another walking-friendly city, it's time to strap on your tennis shoes -- to go to a car dealership. You should plan on having a car if you live here; over 91 percent of area residents use a private vehicle to commute to work. Average commute time: 15 to 30 minutes. The community is highly freeway accessible, with I-95 and Interstate 195, the Beltline Expressway, both at its borders.
Dumbarton is and of itself a neighborhood in Henrico, VA. Suburban in population and density, it's located close to the abundant green space of Joseph Bryan Park.
This community of tree-lined street consists mostly of medium-sized to small single-unit homes and townhouses with a few apartment complexes mixed in. While many properties are owner occupied, rentals are available. Homes are primarily older properties built from 1940 up to 1999, with the majority constructed prior to 1969. If you're looking for ultra-modern high-rise apartments, you'll have some tough luck here.
The Dumbarton community abuts Joseph Bryan Park with hiking trails, trees and streams. Are you a birdwatcher? Dust off the old binoculars. If you're not into watching wildlife do its thing, this pleasant and ample park includes Youngs Lake. Jordan's Branch Stream also runs right through the neighborhood, offering the opportunity for skipping stones and quiet walks. Staples Mill Pond is another body of water you can explore just a few minutes away.
While it may never be a cultural epicenter equal to New York or London, Dumbarton still offers the chance to learn a little something. Nearby, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Historical Society will give you plenty of intellectual stimulation.
When you're looking to spend a little hard earned dough, you'll find the centrally located Crossroads Shopping Center right in the middle of the neighborhood. Just a few minutes away is Dumbarton Square Shopping Center, and Staples Mill Shopping Center. There are also plenty of options to buy and nosh at area restaurants and coffee shops.