238 Apartments for rent in Dumbarton, VA

Moving to Dumbarton

If you're looking for rental homes in Dumbarton, VA, give yourself plenty of time. This small census designated place has a tight rental market. But if you allow yourself 30 days of search time -- and you look at local newspapers, online resources, and familiarize yourself with the streets of the neighborhood itself -- you should be able to find apartment homes that suit your needs, including a one-bedroom apartment for rent or house rentals.

If you're moving in from New York or another walking-friendly city, it's time to strap on your tennis shoes -- to go to a car dealership. You should plan on having a car if you live here; over 91 percent of area residents use a private vehicle to commute to work. Average commute time: 15 to 30 minutes. The community is highly freeway accessible, with I-95 and Interstate 195, the Beltline Expressway, both at its borders.