2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Manchester
45 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$870
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
20 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
963 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Manchester
27 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
