2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 PM
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, VA
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
3 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Results within 1 mile of Chester
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
24 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
963 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
Bellwood
1 Unit Available
2024 Periwinkle Drive
2024 Periwinkle Drive, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom contemporary for $1100 per month on almost a half acre! Home features include extensive laminate hardwood floors, replacement vinyl windows, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, ceramic counter tops, exterior tool shed, and back deck.
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Old Town Manchester
17 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Old Town Manchester
11 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
