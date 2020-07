Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

2014 PACE Award Winner - Judge’s Choice in Virginia



To enter The Buchanan is to experience the tradition of warmth, elegance and beauty that has become the hallmark of one the most luxurious Arlington apartment communities. From the new fitness center to the billiards room, no detail has been overlooked. Great Arlington apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.