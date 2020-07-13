Parc View Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground bike storage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar community garden guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

At Parc View, you’ll get the best of both worlds; a home tucked away in a tranquil setting all while being conveniently located just minutes away from Amazon HQ2, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and Crystal City Metro Station. Your spacious, light-filled home will feature an updated, white-on-white kitchen with gas ranges, plentiful closet space, ceramic baths, and the option of a balcony overlooking Virginia Highlands Park. These are just some of the small perks you'll enjoy at Parc View's apartments in Arlington, VA - home to National Landing.