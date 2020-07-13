Parc View Arlington

Amenities
At Parc View, you’ll get the best of both worlds; a home tucked away in a tranquil setting all while being conveniently located just minutes away from Amazon HQ2, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and Crystal City Metro Station. Your spacious, light-filled home will feature an updated, white-on-white kitchen with gas ranges, plentiful closet space, ceramic baths, and the option of a balcony overlooking Virginia Highlands Park. These are just some of the small perks you'll enjoy at Parc View's apartments in Arlington, VA - home to National Landing.