Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Parc View Arlington

815 18th St S · (703) 940-9312
Location

815 18th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc View Arlington.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
community garden
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
At Parc View, you’ll get the best of both worlds; a home tucked away in a tranquil setting all while being conveniently located just minutes away from Amazon HQ2, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and Crystal City Metro Station. Your spacious, light-filled home will feature an updated, white-on-white kitchen with gas ranges, plentiful closet space, ceramic baths, and the option of a balcony overlooking Virginia Highlands Park. These are just some of the small perks you'll enjoy at Parc View's apartments in Arlington, VA - home to National Landing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage cages available for $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc View Arlington have any available units?
Parc View Arlington has 2 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc View Arlington have?
Some of Parc View Arlington's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc View Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
Parc View Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc View Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc View Arlington is pet friendly.
Does Parc View Arlington offer parking?
Yes, Parc View Arlington offers parking.
Does Parc View Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc View Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc View Arlington have a pool?
No, Parc View Arlington does not have a pool.
Does Parc View Arlington have accessible units?
Yes, Parc View Arlington has accessible units.
Does Parc View Arlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc View Arlington has units with dishwashers.
