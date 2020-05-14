860 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights - West
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 12
$1,323
Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft
Unit 214 · Avail. now
$1,323
Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 204 · Avail. now
$1,417
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 419 · Avail. Sep 5
$1,965
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvey Hall.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Welcome to beautiful Harvey Hall Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Our 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes range from 760 to 1310 square feet and provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes a laundry facility, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.
Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, Harvey Hall Apartments boasts close proximity to the Washington DC mus
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, permit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Harvey Hall have any available units?
Harvey Hall has 4 units available starting at $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Harvey Hall have?
Some of Harvey Hall's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvey Hall currently offering any rent specials?
Harvey Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.