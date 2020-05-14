Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking online portal

Welcome to beautiful Harvey Hall Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes range from 760 to 1310 square feet and provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with upgraded appliances and large closets for storage. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a amenity package that includes a laundry facility, clubhouse, resident services and professional onsite staff.



Located in prestigious Arlington VA, only minutes from Ballston, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and I-495. In addition, Harvey Hall Apartments boasts close proximity to the Washington DC mus